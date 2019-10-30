Flights have been canceled through Thursday at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, with the regional airstrip closed for the fourth day as mandatory evacuations in the area remain in effect and firefighters continue to gain control of the Kincade fire still burning nearby.
Each of Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Sun Country Airlines have called off all flights until at least Friday. United Airlines canceled its flights through at least Thursday morning, but will consider maintaining its route to Denver International Airport on Thursday afternoon, according to airport Manager Jon Stout.
Ticketed passengers are encouraged to contact their air carrier for more information, and to rebook flights into Oakland, San Francisco or San Jose, or reschedule to Santa Rosa once the airport restores service.
There is currently no timetable for Sonoma County airport to reopen, Stout said.
American Airlines has also canceled its nonstop route to Dallas-Fort Worth International through Sunday, Nov. 3. The summer seasonal flight is already scheduled to terminate for the year on Jan. 6 before returning on a permanent, year-round basis on April 7, 2020.
Also, regional transit operators remain impacted by the now more than 76,800-acre wildfire, as well as PG&E's planned shut-offs.
SMART commuter trains are operating Wednesday on an abridged route after three days of canceled service due issues with traffic signals from the power outages across the North Bay. The service is free to passengers through Wednesday, Nov. 6, to help those in the area who need transportation because of the conditions in Sonoma and Marin counties, the rail agency said.