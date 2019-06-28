SANTA ROSA — The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office Friday asked for additional time to investigate an alleged "fight club" at Cloverdale High School in March.
Cloverdale High School special needs students teacher Federico Vargas, 41, of Santa Rosa, was arrested by Cloverdale police March 9 for allegedly running the club in class.
The District Attorney's Office asked Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Andrea Richey Friday morning for 60 more days to investigate the case.
Cloverdale police said high school officials informed them on March 7 about an alleged fight in a classroom. Police said they then learned about a "fight club" style atmosphere that Vargas allegedly created for students and hid from the administration.
Police said after several days of interviews it became clear that Vargas not only allowed the students to fight each other, but he refereed the fights.
Police said in a news release the fights "occurred on multiple occasions over a period of time not yet determined but (was) isolated to Vargas' classroom."
"Multiple student injuries were uncovered during the investigation, one of which required medical treatment as a result of the fighting," police said.
Vargas was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child endangerment. He was booked in the Sonoma County Jail but is out on bail.
At Vargas' first court appearance on March 19 the District Attorney's Office requested 30 more days to investigate the case, and a judge set April 25 for filing of charges against Vargas or disposition of the case.
On April 25 the District Attorney's Office again asked for a 60-day delay and a judge set June 28 for the filing of charges or disposition of the case.
Vargas was fired from the Cloverdale Unified School District on April 25.
Vargas, his attorney Justin Petersen, his wife, mother and other supporters vehemently denied the allegations after the court hearing in April. They said the allegations came as a shock.
Supporters said they believe the allegations were a response by the school district after Vargas defended a 16-year-old male special needs student who was expelled for fighting in August.
"I drove from Santa Rosa to Cloverdale to stop that fight," Vargas said.
Outside the courtroom Friday morning Vargas said he is pursuing employment as a special needs student.