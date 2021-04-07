Sonoma County district attorney charges PG&E with crimes in the 2019 Kincade fire

"Since that time, we have been working with Cal Fire and independent experts to determine the cause of and responsibility for the Kincade fire," Ravitch said in a statement. "I believe this criminal complaint reflects our findings."

PG&E officials Tuesday staunchly defended the company against the criminal allegations.

"In the spirit of working to do what's right for the victims, we will accept Cal Fire's finding that a PG&E transmission line caused the fire, even though we have not had access to the agency's report or the evidence it gathered," the company stated. "However, we do not believe there was any crime here. We remain committed to making it right for all those impacted and working to further reduce wildfire risk on our system."

Ravitch charged PG&E with five felony crimes and 28 misdemeanors that deal with the company's role in starting the fire, which injured six firefighters while destroying property and forests.

The case, filed in Sonoma County Superior Court, includes environmental crimes against PG&E for the pollution generated by the blaze. Two of the felony charges were brought on behalf of two children who suffered from "wildfire smoke and related particulate matter and ash" generated by the fire, according to the complaint.