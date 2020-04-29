Sonoma County Fair canceled; Napa fair considering its options

Earlier this month, the board sent out a letter to livestock exhibitors, FFA advisers and 4-H leaders advising them that even if the fair was canceled, the board would find an alternate way to process animals as part of the Junior Market Livestock event. Staff members are still working on the details of this plan, but Bartling said they are committed to find a way to get kids' animals to a processor that can then sell them at market value to get them into the food chain.

Bartling added that the kids who participate in the event spend many months preparing for it, learning valuable skills such as responsibility and time management.

"This process that kids go through is not just about getting the animal to market and getting as much money as they can get -- it's about the educational process as well," she said on the importance of the event.

The fair generates a significant amount of revenue for the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, and staffers are analyzing projections on the economic impact of the cancellation.

"(It) is going to be a major challenge," Mickelsen said during the meeting, regarding the revenue loss from the cancellation. "We have to be very, very careful about planning activities that we're not able to go ahead and generate any income from."