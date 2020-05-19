Sonoma County health officer expects county to get clearance for faster resumption of economic activity

"We'll be looking at ... destination retail ... where you might go to a mall and be able to walk into a mall and go into retail businesses -- we're not there yet," she said. "So those are the big things, and of course schools."

As she has previously since commerce gradually restarted early this month, Mase on Monday warned reopening more of the county economy comes with risks, predominantly a potential spike of virus cases. She said the state requires counties to have in place "triggers" that would cause the county to put the brakes on reopening plans. The triggers would be tripped if various coronavirus metrics go beyond a certain threshold, such as more infected residents and cases in which people would be classified as stricken with COVID-19 via community transmission -- meaning from an unknown source in the area. As of Monday night, county health officials classified 81 of the county's infected residents, or 21% of them, as having contracted the virus through community transmission.

Mase also said if the number of confirmed cases doubles during a period shorter than 20 days, it would be a cause for concern.