Sonoma County health officer set to fully reopen restaurants, stores for indoor shopping, churches by Saturday

"I'm so happy that at least they're making a plan," the restaurateur said. "I'm super happy about this. I called my manager. ... We're trying to get a meeting together tomorrow to plan how we go forward."

Undoubtedly, Silvers's reaction on Tuesday speaks for many county operators of food and drinking establishments that have lost millions of dollars and shed tens of thousands of workers since having to close in early March at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak -- save for some who kept offering takeout meals and beverages for customers.

Mase said the reopening of more businesses would bring Sonoma County in line with steps taken by other counties that are restarting quicker than the entire state. Two weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the go-ahead for more economic activities to resume. Napa County expanded business openings, but Mase decided Sonoma County wasn't ready. County health officers statewide can keep public health restrictions more stringent than state rules, but not more relaxed. Sonoma County is one of many locales in California that sufficiently curtailed the risk of coronavirus so state health officials have allowed them to move faster, if ready, to reopen business and industry.