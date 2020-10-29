 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sonoma County jail inmate dies, cellmate hospitalized

Sonoma County jail inmate dies, cellmate hospitalized

{{featured_button_text}}

A female inmate at Sonoma County Jail died and her cellmate was hospitalized early Thursday morning, county sheriff's officials said.

Jail staff requested an ambulance at 4:28 a.m. for an inmate having a medical emergency, and minutes later requested a second ambulance for her cellmate, who was unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office.

The one inmate was pronounced dead at 5:20 a.m., while the second inmate remains in the hospital late Thursday morning.

The Napa County coroner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the inmate's cause of death, and her name has not yet been released.

Watch: California’s new police use-of-force law, explained

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News