Sonoma County officials likely to order people to shelter at home

The rising number of local cases is a sign of the increase of people here getting tested for the virus. However, when considering Sonoma County's population is about 500,000, only a small percentage of residents have been tested. The county public health lab, which began conducting tests Thursday, had by Monday processed 100 to 105 tests for the coronavirus, not including at least 13 local patient samples that went to state and federal labs. Mase said she does not know how many tests commercial labs have conducted here because those labs are only required to report positive results to the county, although she is talking with those companies to find ways to get that information.

Mase expressed confidence that Sonoma County had enough COVID-19 testing kits, but wasn't sure how many the county would need or how much of an increase the local hospital system might need to handle an increasing caseload of coronavirus patients. She noted the county is working to develop a model projecting up to a year out to get a sense of how the spread of the disease will play out and what resources local officials might need.

"Without having some modeling data, it's really hard to predict how much you would need," Mase said. "Otherwise, you're kind of shooting in the dark."