Sonoma County officials likely to order people to shelter at home

Santa Rosa, Mar. 17--Sonoma County residents will probably be told this week to shelter in place at home for up to three weeks and avoid contact with others to slow the spread of the coronavirus, joining at least 7 million people in six other Bay Area counties subject to restrictions on travel and business operations.
Late Monday, the county's interim public health officer Dr. Sundari Mase had not yet decided whether to order residents here to stay home and avoid all but essential errands. Her decision whether or not to restrict most people to stay in their homes could come as early as Tuesday morning.
Mase and other county officials were mulling what would be unprecedented restrictions on daily public life, as two new cases of coronavirus emerged Monday in the county. Both involve health care workers who contracted the highly contagious, infectious disease through transmission in the local community.
The first confirmed county case of the virus involving a resident here infected from an unknown local source was disclosed Saturday, marking an escalation in the local public health emergency due to COVID-19. Then Sunday county health officials revealed a second person in the county has been infected within the community, but gave no details about that person's situation.
The latest cases bring the number of people here diagnosed with coronavirus to six, including four infected locally and two sickened on cruises to Mexico. Both remain hospitalized. Three of the county residents who have gotten the virus via community transmission are health care workers.
Last week the World Health Organization recognized the global spread of the coronavirus and officially called it a pandemic. It started in China in early January and has spread to at least 140 countries, infecting 179,000 people and killing 7,100, including 86 in the United States, as of Monday night.
The increase in local coronavirus patients is tipping the scale toward a countywide shelter-in-place order that would be similar to the action taken Monday in the San Francisco Bay Area, local health officials acknowledged.
"That's likely something that's going to happen in this county," Mase said in an interview. "When, we can't say."
As of Monday night, Sonoma County remains one of three counties in the Bay Area not yet taking that stay-at-home posture in advance of an anticipated explosion of coronavirus cases in California. Earlier in the day, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties and the city of Berkeley announced restrictions effective Tuesday through April 7 that will drastically alter the way of life for most people in the Bay Area. Those counties told people to stay home as much as possible and businesses should limit or cease operations except for certain essential activities
Mase, the county's top public health official, said that "you can't just spring that on people," but said the imposition of a requirement to sharply limit excursions outside the home "could happen at any time."
San Francisco's shelter-in-place order lists a number of essential businesses that can remain open, such as hospitals, grocery stores, shelters, gas stations, childcare centers, banks, and newspapers. Restaurants may continue to operate, but only for delivery and carryout service.
County Supervisor Chairwoman Susan Gorin said she expects Mase to announce her decision on this key issue Tuesday morning, but it would not be effective until Wednesday.
Gorin said county leaders had been discussing the implications of a mandatory order to stay home versus an advisory one, which could allow companies to keep employees working outside their homes.
Gorin said she will stay home Tuesday and watch the supervisors' board meeting rather than attend in order to underscore the important advice from U.S. public health officials and the White House, for people 65 and over to stay home.
"I need to make a very important public statement: This is serious, we will get through this, but you have to take care of yourself," Gorin said.
Meanwhile, the two local health care workers county officials disclosed Monday have been diagnosed with coronavirus are now in isolation at home, Mase said. She declined to reveal anything additional about the individuals or whether they worked at the same medical center. One of two is a person who was tested outside the county but lives here, she said.
The rising number of local cases is a sign of the increase of people here getting tested for the virus. However, when considering Sonoma County's population is about 500,000, only a small percentage of residents have been tested. The county public health lab, which began conducting tests Thursday, had by Monday processed 100 to 105 tests for the coronavirus, not including at least 13 local patient samples that went to state and federal labs. Mase said she does not know how many tests commercial labs have conducted here because those labs are only required to report positive results to the county, although she is talking with those companies to find ways to get that information.
Mase expressed confidence that Sonoma County had enough COVID-19 testing kits, but wasn't sure how many the county would need or how much of an increase the local hospital system might need to handle an increasing caseload of coronavirus patients. She noted the county is working to develop a model projecting up to a year out to get a sense of how the spread of the disease will play out and what resources local officials might need.
"Without having some modeling data, it's really hard to predict how much you would need," Mase said. "Otherwise, you're kind of shooting in the dark."
That data won't be available for a few weeks to a month, she said, noting the modeling data was meant for long-term planning and would not be the sole factor for making decisions about the local coronavirus response.
Saturday's positive result of the first detected instance of community spread of COVID-19 was a worker at Rohnert Park Medical and Dental Center. On Monday, the health complex was closed to be sanitized, said Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer. The clinic will reopen Tuesday.
The staffer worked "in a very discrete portion of our building in Rohnert Park," but they cleaned the entire complex out of an abundance of caution, Toledo said.
Toledo declined to elaborate on the role of the employee, but said she has quarantined herself at home.
He said all employees are being screened "as they come through the door, monitoring everyone to be sure they don't have symptoms or they haven't had symptoms."
That process resulted in the staffer being tested for coronavirus through a Quest Diagnostics lab, which reported the results Saturday to the health center as well as the Sonoma County health department, Toledo said.
"It means that there likely are others with the virus out in the community, that this person could have been infected anywhere, the grocery store, at the coffee shop, at a concert -- it's not clear where," Toledo said. "That's something the public health department and we are working on. This person has not traveled out of the country, this person was infected in the community."
Toledo said the clinic is taking steps to track any other staff members or patients who may have come into contact with the infected employee.
County officials, citing federal patient privacy law, continued to be reticent to reveal even basic details about the local patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease, including where they work, their gender and other demographic information.
"This might sound repetitive, but as we've mentioned before, we cannot share information that could lead to the individual," said Barbie Robinson, director of the county's Department of Health Services.
The first person hospitalized here with the virus got it on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and was transferred here in late February from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County. That person has been transferred elsewhere, Mase said, and referred further questions to state officials. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.
