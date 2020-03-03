Sonoma County officials won't say where coronavirus patients are being treated

Still, she and her fellow supervisors would not divulge where the patients were being treated.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins signaled that she was also aware of the location of the local patients. It's "really important to be forthcoming," she said in an interview, while also declining to share publicly what county officials know.

Government transparency experts said the county's stance involved an extraordinary interpretation of the federal law health privacy law, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, that bars providers from disclosing of personal information including name, health and financial details about patients.

"I would say it is an extremely aggressive use of HIPAA," said Glen Smith, litigation director for California's First Amendment Coalition."If there's no way of linking this information to a specific individual, the statute really doesn't apply."

Six people in United States have died from the virus, all in Washington state, where local and state officials have been more forthcoming. At least four Washington hospitals have been identified as treating patients who tested positive for the coronavirus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}