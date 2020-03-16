Sonoma County reports second coronavirus case contracted locally

"We can't prevent more cases from coming," Mase said. "We need to be aware this is just starting here in Sonoma County."

Health officials have yet to carry out modeling that would show how serious the spread is currently or how bad it might get, but Barbie Robinson, director of the county's Department of Health Services, said there are plans underway to seek Board of Supervisors guidance this week on those steps.

County officials have divulged little information about the newest coronavirus cases, claiming broad patient privacy concerns.

Petaluma Health Center put out the first and only public notice with basic details about the first case of community spread linked to its clinic in Rohnert Park.

"We are taking every precaution to protect other employees and our patients," nonprofit officials said. "We remain confident in our personal protection standards."

A noon news conference hosted by Sonoma County provided little more information about that initial case, with officials refusing to answer questions about the employee's role, whether the employee was symptomatic when he or she was tested and how many people the employee may have come into contact with.