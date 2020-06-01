Sonoma County sheriff to cease enforcing county coronavirus order Monday

"That was specifically put in there because Essick is following state guidelines. We're following the county order," she said. "The Windsor police chief's supervisor is the town manager. We're not the sheriff's department. They may be deputies but they are assigned to the town."

Both Harvey and Fudge worried that Essick's refusal to enforce the county health order in unincorporated areas might embolden businesses to open prematurely or encourage residents to abandon social distancing and mask- wearing, sparking another wave of infectious spread.

"I wouldn't be surprised if some do," Fudge said. "Then people in the city will get upset and say it's not fair. But the people I'm talking to understand the repercussions of recurrence. They don't want to be shut down again. They are partway open now, they don't want to go backward."

Harvey said some people in more rural areas have already begun wearing facial coverings less frequently.

"We're hearing of a lot less people wearing masks and people being rude to others who are," he said. "It's emboldened some people in the valley. ... The increase in noncompliance is a concern."

Harvey had harsh words for Essick and the misunderstandings his decision- making process has caused.