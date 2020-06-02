Sonoma County sheriff to resume enforcing health order after whirlwind negotiation

He also complained that Mase and the county health department had ignored repeated requests for more information -- from him, the public and the media -- about the rationale behind continued constraints on certain business and activity, given the county's success in keeping the coronavirus infection rate low.

But Monday, after "a lot of people working collaboratively on this through the weekend and certainly through most of today," he said, he and Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin released a joint statement celebrating their commitment to a "transparent and open process" aimed at "facilitating a safe economy and society in the pandemic era."

It came hours into the same day that Essick's original pledge -- to pull his deputies back from enforcement of Mase's order and rely instead on the state's less restrictive measures -- went into effect.

And it was announced on the eve of his much-anticipated Tuesday appearance before the Board of Supervisors, where most members in the past four days had rebuked his stand, calling it "tone deaf," "reckless" and "a dereliction of duty."

No other local law enforcement leaders came forward publicly to back him, and many vowed to support Mase and continue enforcing her health order.