Sonoma County supervisors send mental health, homeless services tax to November ballot

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to place a sales hike for mental health and homeless services funding on the November ballot, saying the timing is right and the need is too great to wait despite a promise last week from local business groups to oppose any new tax.

The proposal calls for a quarter-cent sales tax increase over 10 years, which would generate $25 million per year for behavioral health facilities, emergency psychiatric services, homeless services and more. The measure, which supervisors have eyed since at least the summer of 2018, has the strong support of advocates and county behavioral health workers, many of whom spoke in favor of the initiative during the public comment portion of the board's Tuesday meeting.

"There is no question this funding is desperately, desperately needed," said Lis Fiekowsky, union representative for Engineers and Scientists of California Local 20, the labor union that represents most of the county's behavioral health clinicians.

But the county's push for a tax measure conflicts with a pledge last week from North Bay business leaders to oppose any new tax measure or extension this fall. The North Bay Leadership Council, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and the North Coast Builders Exchange have demanded no new tax measures until 2022.