Sonoma County sheriff's deputies rescued a boy from a pond after he ran away from a probation camp near Forestville Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The teen left the probation camp at 7400 Steve Olson Road around 7 a.m. Camp staff saw him running toward Eastside Road and deputies responded within two minutes to set up a perimeter, sheriff's Sgt. Juan Valencia said.

The search for the teen included a drone and deputies on foot, and the teen was spotted around 8:25 a.m. in a heavily wooded area, Valencia said. A deputy lost sight of the teen but heard a person calling for help within a few minutes.

The Forestville Fire Protection District was en route with a swift water rescue boat, but the juvenile, who could not swim, was having difficulty staying afloat, Valencia said.

Deputies used long tree branches to make a daisy chain and pulled the teen out of the pond, Valencia said.

After being checked by medical personnel at the scene, the teen was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Bay City News Service

