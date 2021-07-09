Sonoma gets big wildfire grant, why not Napa?

Sonoma County officials were exultant in a press release about getting that $37 million. The county will use the funds for fuel reduction and helping private property owners prevent losses.

“Since 2017, we have focused on innovative wildfire risk reduction strategies in Sonoma County,” Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said. “The approval of this project, which is the first of its kind in the country, validates the hard work and innovation in fire risk reductions that’s been underway for the last four years.”

The Napa Valley Register asked Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza whether, when he heard about Sonoma’s good fortune, he thought about whether it could have been Napa's.

Pedroza said Napa County has a responsibility to try to bring in funding to the community and staff is always looking for opportunities. It also has to be super-efficient and effective when it applies for grants for wildfire prevention.

Napa County is building its ability deliver fire prevention projects, Pedroza said. He mentioned the more than $6 million the county Board of Supervisors recently allotted for wildfire prevention.

“To make fire prevention the priority it needs to be, we have to have the internal capacity to do so,” Pedroza said.