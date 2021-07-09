Sonoma gets big wildfire grant, why not Napa?

Sonoma County recently hit the jackpot by securing a $37 million federal grant for wildfire preparations, leading some in this side of the hills to wonder why Napa County wasn’t even in the game.
The money is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program. It can be used for such things as creating fuel breaks.
President Joe Biden announced the Sonoma County grant during a late-June briefing to western state governors.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
“Because Sonoma knows all too well the devastation wrought by fire, they are the first to apply for mitigation funds,” Biden said.
Napa County also knows about wildfire devastation. True, the Glass and Hennessey fires of 2020 came too late to be a motivator for this grant cycle. But, while Sonoma County lost several thousand homes to 2017 fires, Napa County lost about 650.
Why didn't Napa County apply for a FEMA grant?
The county evaluated the grant opportunity when it was released on Sept. 30, 2020, county spokesperson Danielle Adams said. Staff didn’t identify eligible projects in the county’s 2020 hazard mitigation plan that were shovel-ready and that would meet the new grant program's extensive requirements.
Meeting the required 25% funding match required would have been a significant financial commitment amid the fiscal uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said in an email.
Sonoma County officials were exultant in a press release about getting that $37 million. The county will use the funds for fuel reduction and helping private property owners prevent losses.
“Since 2017, we have focused on innovative wildfire risk reduction strategies in Sonoma County,” Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said. “The approval of this project, which is the first of its kind in the country, validates the hard work and innovation in fire risk reductions that’s been underway for the last four years.”
The Napa Valley Register asked Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza whether, when he heard about Sonoma’s good fortune, he thought about whether it could have been Napa's.
Pedroza said Napa County has a responsibility to try to bring in funding to the community and staff is always looking for opportunities. It also has to be super-efficient and effective when it applies for grants for wildfire prevention.
Napa County is building its ability deliver fire prevention projects, Pedroza said. He mentioned the more than $6 million the county Board of Supervisors recently allotted for wildfire prevention.
“To make fire prevention the priority it needs to be, we have to have the internal capacity to do so,” Pedroza said.
Napa County's Board of Supervisors on April 6 held what amounted to a wildfire summit. Part of the impetus was the 2020 Glass and Hennessey fires that put an exclamation point on the 2017 fires.
The county and local Napa Communities Firewise Foundation on April 6 unveiled a five-year plan of vegetation management projects that is to cost $42 million. Work this spring was done to create a fuel break around Circle Oaks.
Not everything in that five-year plan is shovel-ready, Pedroza said. That's another factor when seeking grants.
“We do need to do some environmental review that’s required by the state for some of these projects,” Pedroza said. “Some of the funding opportunities have time frames for when the funds have to be spent.”
The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program had 991 application nationwide asking for a total of $3.6 billion in federal funds, with only $500 million available. Thirty jurisdictions in California applied and asked for a total of $398 million, according to the FEMA website.
Many requests weren’t related to wildfire prevention. For example, the Los Angeles Unified School District is seeking to retrofit an auditorium. Menlo Park wants money for flood protection.
Meanwhile, Napa County officials said they are seeking other grants. Among them:
• $11.8 million Cal Fire grant for the county’s chipping program and the Howell Mountain Corridor Restoration Project, among other things.
• $1.5 million from the Assistance to Firefighters grant program to replace a firetruck, purchase mobile data terminals and purchase automated vehicle locators.
• $1.6 million FEMA grant for backup power for the Berryessa Highlands water plant.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, supported Sonoma County’s successful attempt to secure the $37 million federal grant. He and Rep. Jared Huffman wrote a letter to FEMA calling the request “critical.”
“Know I will continue working to bring back every federal dollar and resource to help our region prepare for fire and mitigate the impact of future fires,” Thompson said in a press release.
Napa County officials said they are aware of Thompson’s potential help. Adams said the county is regularly in contact with his office.
“Had we decided to pursue this grant, we are confident we would have continued to receive the congressman’s support,” Adams said.
Napa County should have another opportunity to seek a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant, if it decides the timing and projects are right. The Biden Administration in a press release said it plans to make $1 billion available in fiscal year 2021.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa firefighter finds new use for old fire hoses. He's turning them into art, and with a patriotic theme.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
Need free diapers? Free formula? How about free children's clothing? Expressions of Hope in Napa can help.
The Napa school district boosts reserves for 2021-22 as continued enrollment shrinkage looms in the coming years.
Napa County home prices dipped slightly in May, but inventory is low and multiple offers are common.
Sophie Grech has treasured memories of taking her niece Kayleigh Slusher to Camille Park in Napa.
Ace & Vine says economic conditions require longer hours. Napa is considering the idea.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
Bart O’Brien likes to take to the skies in one of his "gyrocopters," enjoying the "low and slow" rides over the Bay Area.
Napa County is considering whether vineyards along Highway 29 near American Canyon should become industrial lands.
Photos: Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
Stowaway kitty survives wild ride to Napa
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.