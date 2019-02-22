SONOMA — An Altimira Middle School student was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly making threats to harm other students, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.
The student reportedly displayed an object that looked like a pistol holder, sheriff's Sgt. Greg Piccinini said.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office's Violent Crimes Unit responded and investigated the threat report. The student was found responsible and was arrested, Piccinini said.
No firearm was believed to be accessible at the Sonoma school or the student's residence, Piccinini said.
The grades 6-8 school is located at 17805 Arnold Drive.