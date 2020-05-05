Sonoma Raceway announced postponment of NHRA even in July

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sonoma Raceway on Monday announced the postponement of the National Hot Rod Association's Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event that had been scheduled for July 24-26 but will now take place a yet-to-be-determined future date.

The postponement is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Raceway said it will work closely with the NHRA on confirming a new date while maintaining safety guidelines regarding social distancing and limitations on public gatherings.

"The effects of this health crisis are impacting every aspect of our society, and though this delay is frustrating, our first priority is the health of our patrons and the larger NHRA drag racing community," Sonoma Raceway president and general manager Steve Page said.

Ticket holders may use their tickets for the postponed event, receive an event credit for the amount paid to date plus an additional 20 percent or get a full refund of their purchase price, minus service charges.

The 120 percent event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including but not limited to single-day and weekend tickets, upgrades, packages, fan hospitality, and camping for the 2021 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event at the Raceway, subject to availability.