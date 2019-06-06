PETALUMA — Sonoma State University on Thursday is celebrating the opening of a five-story, 90-unit housing complex for its employees.
The multi-family Marina Crossing Apartments is located on a 2.17-acre parcel adjacent to the Petaluma Marina. SSU purchased the complex and designated it for faculty and staff.
SSU took ownership of the project developed by Basin Street Properties in February. Construction is complete and residents are moving in this weekend, university officials said in a news release.
The housing complex is near downtown Petaluma and 10 miles south of Sonoma State's Rohnert Park campus.
"This will allow us to address Sonoma State's workforce housing needs in an immediate and significant way," Sonoma State President Judy Sakaki said in a news release.
The school's goal is to provide on-campus housing for half of all students by 2040, Sakaki said. Currently about 30 percent of SSU's 9,200 students live in residential housing on campus.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by tours of the apartments and community spaces is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the main gate of the complex at 785 Baywood Drive in Petaluma.