Money magazine recently named Sonoma State University as one of the best colleges in the nation for transfer students. Out of a possible 727 colleges and universities, Sonoma State was ranked No. 12 for awarding degrees to students who transfer from community colleges and other universities.
“Sonoma State is proud to be a university of choice for transfer students,” said Provost Lisa Vollendorf. “Our Transfer and Transitions Center has dedicated staff trained to meet the needs of transfer students, and, unlike many institutions, we offer on-campus housing for transfers. Above all else, we are a welcoming and inclusive community focused on serving all of our students with integrity.”
Using federal data, Money ranked its top 50 schools for transfer students based on the enrollment and completion rates of these students. Other factors included early career earnings and average student debt at the time of graduation.
For California colleges specifically, another point of emphasis was the state’s “clearly defined pathway for community college students” and the mandate that general education courses transfer between institutions. More than half of the list is made up of colleges and universities in California, with 15 being CSU campuses.
Sonoma State also was ranked by the U.S. News and World Report in September as one of the Top Public Schools in the nation. SSU was also named in August as one of the nation’s Top Schools by Forbes Magazine.