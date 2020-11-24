Sonoma's Safari West launches virtual 'tour' for underserved and hospitalized children

SONOMA — Safari West has been in the business of helping animals for nearly three decades. Now the exotic animal refuge needs some help of its own.

With Sonoma County wine country becoming fire country the past few years — and COVID-19 closing the wildlife park's gates for three months — Safari West is raising funds for its operation for the first time in its 27-year existence, while officially launching its new virtual experience, Safari West Live!

"We always fundraised for our nonprofit, the Safari West Wildlife Foundation," said Aphrodite Caserta, the refuge's marketing director. "But this year we needed to reach out to let our supporters know Safari West needed help. For the owners, it's been over 25 years since Safari West was founded, and they've never faced a challenge quite like this."

Luckily, the refuge's request for help is being heard.

"The outpouring of generosity and support we've seen the past few months has been humbling beyond measure," Caserta said. "While we have been critically impacted by adapting our business practices in the face of COVID-19, we were also once again in the midst of another wildfire — the Glass Fire. We remained safe, but it was once again another challenge in an already challenging time.