Sorry, we're out: Coronavirus generates high demand for hand sanitizer in Napa

The rising number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area has generated high demand for hand sanitizer in Napa.
As of Monday, a host of stores were out of products like sanitizer gels, wipes and sprays. Shoppers perusing relevant aisles at Napa’s Walmart commented aloud on the emptiness of shelves that had once stocked items like Clorox wipes, Purell and GermX hand sanitizers.
Those shelves had been full before this week, according to one Walmart employee who did not give her name. Customers have been asking specifically about hand wipes and hand sanitizers, she said; now only the dregs of surface sanitizing wipes remained.
Those products were also out of stock at the two Napa Targets on Monday; both had sold out of their stock over the weekend, likely following the news that there had been a case of community spread in neighboring Solano County, employees said.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC)’s website says the disease is “not currently spreading widely” in the United States. The organization’s website notes that the immediate risk to the general American public is considered to be low at this time.
The website does describe the situation on the West Coast – in California, Oregon, and Washington – as “unfolding,” and notes that reported regional cases could “raise the concern about the immediate threat” of coronavirus in those respective communities.
On Monday, there were 26 cases of coronavirus in the nine Bay Area Counties confirmed by the CDC. A second case had been confirmed in Sonoma County, where officials said they would declare a state of emergency Monday.
The World Health Organization as of Monday had not declared the virus a pandemic, citing the fact that 90 percent of cases have been in China.
Napa County Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio at the end of January said the county was working closely with the CDC among other area health organizations to monitor the spread of the disease. Napa County Public Health recommended residents continue with simple daily precautions, like washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
The CDC’s website lists alcohol-based hand sanitizers as a secondary alternative to hand washing.
It wasn’t just Napa’s chain stores that were out of the product. Browns Valley Market General Manager Scott Timmer said the store had run out of hand sanitizers sometime Saturday. Browns Valley Market only stocks enough sanitizer to fill their shelves, he said, and with no back supply, the store ran out especially quickly.
“We’ve bumped up our ordering and are supposed to receive a shipment tomorrow,” he said, adding the order’s arrival would depend on warehouse stock from suppliers. The store usually receives a shipment every week or every two weeks.
A Target employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that customers had regularly asked after sanitizers and other supplies while in check-out lines. The store had been out since this weekend, the employee said, adding that they had heard the Vallejo Target had also been out of stock since early Saturday.
One Napa Whole Foods customer Monday said she and her husband would soon be traveling to Mexico and that she’d come to purchase sanitization supplies for the airplane. She did not give her name, citing concern over leaving her home empty for the week.
Ultimately, she was able to purchase sanitizing wipes and a small bottle of gel from Whole Foods, which had a dwindling number of wipes and bottles left.
Lola’s Market on Old Sonoma Road also had a small supply of sanitizers left on its shelves Monday. An employee said she had noticed an uptick in demand for sanitizers as well as over-the-counter medicines, like cough syrup.
Other counties in the Bay Area have reported high demand for items like canned goods and toilet paper as residents stock up on nonperishable food items and other necessities in preparation for possible quarantines.
43 cases of the virus have been confirmed by the CDC within the state of California (20 were passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were subsequently evacuated to military bases).
