Sorry, we're out: Coronavirus generates high demand for hand sanitizer in Napa

It wasn’t just Napa’s chain stores that were out of the product. Browns Valley Market General Manager Scott Timmer said the store had run out of hand sanitizers sometime Saturday. Browns Valley Market only stocks enough sanitizer to fill their shelves, he said, and with no back supply, the store ran out especially quickly.

“We’ve bumped up our ordering and are supposed to receive a shipment tomorrow,” he said, adding the order’s arrival would depend on warehouse stock from suppliers. The store usually receives a shipment every week or every two weeks.

A Target employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that customers had regularly asked after sanitizers and other supplies while in check-out lines. The store had been out since this weekend, the employee said, adding that they had heard the Vallejo Target had also been out of stock since early Saturday.

One Napa Whole Foods customer Monday said she and her husband would soon be traveling to Mexico and that she’d come to purchase sanitization supplies for the airplane. She did not give her name, citing concern over leaving her home empty for the week.

Ultimately, she was able to purchase sanitizing wipes and a small bottle of gel from Whole Foods, which had a dwindling number of wipes and bottles left.