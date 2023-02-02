Caltrans has announced a detour at Soscol Junction for southbound Highway 221 (Napa-Vallejo Highway) traffic trying to cross Highway 29 to Soscol Ferry Road in south Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

That detour, which began Thursday, will take motorists through the nearby Napa Valley Commons business park instead.

Motorists will turn right from Highway 221 onto Napa Valley Corporate Way, turn left onto Napa Valley Corporate Drive and continue under the Butler Bridge to Soscol Ferry Road.

Work is underway to convert Soscol Junction from a signalized intersection into an interchange. The detour is in place until the spring of 2024.