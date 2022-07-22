 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Soscol Junction work to begin Monday

  • 0
Caltrans logo

Caltrans will begin building Soscol Junction on Monday after a one-week delay because of nesting birds.

The Soscol Junction project is where Highway 29, Highway 221 and Soscol Ferry Road meet. Caltrans over three years will turn a signalized intersection into an interchange that has Highway 29 passing above two roundabouts.

Nesting birds are no longer in the area, a Caltrans press release said.

Starting Monday, the speed limit will be reduced 10 mph within the project limits. Once work begins, motorists are encouraged to slow down as crews will be working during the day from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the press release said.

Overnight work will include lane closures as crews install crash cushions and moveable concrete barriers also known as k-rails along the Highway 29 median and southbound shoulder. This work will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

People are also reading…

To learn more about the project visit: https://bit.ly/3uERqvS.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prosecutors try to prove 1996 killing of former Napa resident Kristin Smart with body missing

Prosecutors try to prove 1996 killing of former Napa resident Kristin Smart with body missing

Kristin Smart disappeared during her freshman year at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo more than 25 years ago. She is presumed dead and her body remains missing but the man accused of killing her heads to trial Monday. Paul Flores is charged with murder and his father Ruben Flores is charged as an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart's body. Both have pleaded not guilty. San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen. The trial was moved to Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas because of pretrial publicity.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News