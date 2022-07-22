Soscol Junction work to begin Monday

Caltrans will begin building Soscol Junction on Monday after a one-week delay because of nesting birds.
The Soscol Junction project is where Highway 29, Highway 221 and Soscol Ferry Road meet. Caltrans over three years will turn a signalized intersection into an interchange that has Highway 29 passing above two roundabouts.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Nesting birds are no longer in the area, a Caltrans press release said.
Starting Monday, the speed limit will be reduced 10 mph within the project limits. Once work begins, motorists are encouraged to slow down as crews will be working during the day from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the press release said.
Overnight work will include lane closures as crews install crash cushions and moveable concrete barriers also known as k-rails along the Highway 29 median and southbound shoulder. This work will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Kristin Smart disappeared during her freshman year at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo more than 25 years ago. She is presumed dead and her body remains missing but the man accused of killing her heads to trial Monday. Paul Flores is charged with murder and his father Ruben Flores is charged as an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart's body. Both have pleaded not guilty. San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen. The trial was moved to Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas because of pretrial publicity.