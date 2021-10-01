Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions

One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
An appeal of the Soscol Square Shopping Center project filed by Napa Climate NOW!, which cites an increase in greenhouse gas emissions as the result of a proposed restaurant drive-thru, will bring that aspect of the project to the Napa City Council for a vote Tuesday evening.
The shopping center, approved by the city’s planning commission in August, is planned to be built on a 7-acre site at the intersection of Soscol Avenue and Gasser Drive. Development plans include a Kohl’s Department store, a retail building and an undetermined restaurant with a drive-thru — which was originally proposed as a Chick-fil-A until Canadian applicant Ronmor Developers Inc. dropped the restaurant from the project in July.
Napa Climate NOW! filed an appeal of the use permit for the drive-thru because of its impact on greenhouse gas emissions. In the appeal letter, written by co-chair David Kearney-Brown, the group states it doesn’t oppose any elements of the plan except the drive-thru.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“While the project may meet the City's code requirements, and the CEQA analysts concluded that with mitigations the GHG emissions would be ‘less than significant,’ we firmly believe that approval of the drive-through component of this project flies in the face of the City's efforts to reduce emissions and serve as a leader in addressing climate change,” wrote Kearney-Brown.
City Planner Michael Allen said in an email that no other Napa projects including a drive-thru had been approved since 2014, and none of those somewhat recent approvals received any concern about climate impact at the time.
“I think it’s just the sign of the times with climate change that more people are thinking about it,” Allen wrote.
Napa Climate NOW! member Bayard Fox said that, especially in light of a recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, decreasing any source of greenhouse gas emissions is vital for slowing down the environmental destruction wrought by climate change.
“For us, in this day and age, especially with the updated Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, something like a drive-thru just seems so appallingly, drastically wrong,” Fox said. “And it’s going to leave an incredible, immeasurable impact on our local environment for the next 50 years. This just can’t be a legacy we can maintain.”
In the appeal letter, the group also requested the council consider a moratorium on the construction of additional drive-thrus in the city. There are already seven existing drive-thrus within a mile of the Soscol Square site, Fox said, including popular In-N-Out Burger and Starbucks locations in the South Napa Marketplace.
“With every additional increment of global warming, changes and extremes continue to become larger,” Fox said, quoting the IPCC report. “This is exactly what we’re talking about with the drive-thru, why we’re appealing this drive-thru.”
At the August planning commission meeting, the commissioners acknowledged public comments opposing the drive-thru sent by the climate group and the Napa Sierra Club executive committee.
The commissioners talked though possible alternatives — a sit down restaurant, a vegetarian restaurant to offset the emissions created by raising animals for meat — and asked Canadian applicant Ronmor Developers Inc. if the company would consider moving forward on the project without a drive-thru.
But Ronmor chairman Doug Poronzi said at the meeting that his pool of potential tenants would be severely reduced if the project didn’t have a drive-thru. He added that additional profits brought in by drive-thrus have allowed many restaurants to survive during the pandemic, and people have become less inclined to walk inside restaurants to buy food.
“You need to generate a lot of sales, and you cannot do it with just people parking in front, getting out and going in,” Porozni said at the meeting. “I’m sorry — we live in a convenience world.”
Poronzi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment this week.
Drive-thru orders have risen during the pandemic, with 35% of all restaurant orders in 2020 occurring at drive-thrus compared to 26% in 2019, according to a report from The New York Times.
The article goes on to say that, right before the pandemic, several cities had banned the construction of new drive-thrus for environmental, health and traffic reasons. But this year, because of recent success of drive-thrus, fast food restaurants across the country have embraced drive-thrus and are revamping designs, adding multiple lanes and testing various new setups, according to The Times.
Ronmor Developers Inc. did agree to other climate-friendly conditions at the August planning commission meeting, including five electrical charging stations and to build the structures to a minimum of LEED Silver (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) building standards.
But, because of the drive-thru, commissioner Bob Massaro cast the sole vote in opposition to the project. He said he saw approving the drive-thru as decision that would have long-term consequences on the local climate and that he’d like to see the city enact a moratorium on additional drive-thrus.
“I can’t in good conscience vote yes with the drive-thru,” Massaro said at the meeting.”
The environmental group is hopeful that a non-drive-thru solution can be found for the restaurant space. Group member Chris Benz said the site is central to new housing that’s been going up in the area, and so perhaps a sit down restaurant or a grocery store like Trader Joe’s — extra space would be created by getting rid of the drive-thru lane, she said — would be more financially feasible than it seems to the developer.
Fox said that, especially because the developer isn’t local, it behooves the community to express their sentiments and wishes for the project. He added that, knowing the state of the climate, additional drive-thrus can’t be a legacy Napa maintains.
“For me this is like 16th century London where they realized a cholera outbreak could be mitigated by putting in proper sewer plumbing but no one wanted to do it,” Fox said. “I don’t think we can rely on the old adage of, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ because it is so clearly broken.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
Napa County will turn the mile stretch of Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa essentially into a new road.
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
Roy Melanson, who committed a 1974 murder at Fagiani's bar, died in a Colorado prison in 2020, the Napa County District Attorney's Office confirmed.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pa…
Napa County wildlife faces challenges with parts of the Napa River drying up and the landscape parched.
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.