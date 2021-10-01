Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions

One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.

An appeal of the Soscol Square Shopping Center project filed by Napa Climate NOW!, which cites an increase in greenhouse gas emissions as the result of a proposed restaurant drive-thru, will bring that aspect of the project to the Napa City Council for a vote Tuesday evening.

The shopping center, approved by the city’s planning commission in August, is planned to be built on a 7-acre site at the intersection of Soscol Avenue and Gasser Drive. Development plans include a Kohl’s Department store, a retail building and an undetermined restaurant with a drive-thru — which was originally proposed as a Chick-fil-A until Canadian applicant Ronmor Developers Inc. dropped the restaurant from the project in July.

Napa Climate NOW! filed an appeal of the use permit for the drive-thru because of its impact on greenhouse gas emissions. In the appeal letter, written by co-chair David Kearney-Brown, the group states it doesn’t oppose any elements of the plan except the drive-thru.

