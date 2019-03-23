South Napa 'hoarder' house cleared of mountains of garbage, rats

David Sullenger’s south Napa home was so full of junk and garbage that code enforcement officers had to climb over mountains of refuse just to enter the house. Where they could walk, rats ran across their feet, recalled officer Greg Sowards.
Exposed wires and mold and mildew from a lack of light and ventilation covered the walls. Most of the windows of the home, located at 561 Kent St. in the area off Foster Road known as Coventry Manor, had been broken.
“This is probably one of the worst” code enforcement cases he’s ever seen, said Sowards. “There was garbage everywhere.”
In addition to the rats, cockroaches had invaded the property. Rat droppings were found on any floor space that was still visible.
The city's been aware of the problems with Sullenger's house for more than 10 years. In 2008 a code enforcement officer met with neighbors about their concerns. Officers repeatedly notified Sullenger of code violations.
Since 2007 there had been more than 48 calls for service about the home to the Napa Police Department, said Lt. Chase Haag. These calls included complaints about animal nuisance, code enforcement violations and noise disturbances.
Over the years, some cleanup occurred, but Sullenger continued "to bring junk home and start the accumulation process all over again," said a city case report.
In 2014 the city red-tagged the property, citing hazardous conditions as a threat to public health and safety.
Sullenger left the home for a time, only to return and resume hoarding, said Sowards.
In September 2018, 561 Kent St. was red-tagged again. This time Sullenger, now in his 70s, left for good.
Sullenger could not be immediately reached for comment for this story.
In January, the home was sold to investors Gaelon Watkins and Ainsworth Leslie of Urban Projects Ventures, LLC. The company, based in Vallejo, paid $260,000 for the house. The city recorded a lien of $8,800 against the property to cover costs on the previous clean up work, according to city records. When Sullenger sold his property to the new owners the lien was paid off.
“It was a real black eye” to the neighborhood, said Watkins. “You don’t see any other houses not even close to this shape.”
The new owners have already cleared 50,000 pounds of garbage from the home and stripped it down to the studs.
“It was really bad” when they began the work, said Watkins. “You could not access the house” due to all the trash inside. “I was amazed at how somebody could get that much stuff in a house.”
The business will remodel the home from top to bottom and then either sell or rent it.
“It will be a new house for the most part,” Watkins said.
Watkins said he’s been remodeling homes for more than 20 years, so he wasn’t deterred by the horrendous condition of the home.
“Sometimes you gotta be able to look past a little dirt and grit,” he said. “The bones were still there.”
When asked how he stays motivated to take on such a project, Watkins said, “Once you spend your money you don’t have a choice. You can’t lose motivation once you’ve got skin in the game.”
The neighbors seem to be elated he’s working on the home, said Watkins.
“I’ve gotten more 'thank you’s'" than on any other job, he said.
Watkins said as soon as he gets building permits, construction will begin. The rebuild could take about 90 days.