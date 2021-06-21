South Napa power outage knocks out Highway 221 stoplights, leaves 300 customers in the dark

About 300 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers lost power early Monday afternoon in an incident that also disabled traffic signals on a stretch of Highway 221 in south Napa, authorities reported.

The blackout began at 12:58 p.m. and affected properties on both sides of the highway, including the Napa Valley Commons corporate park, according to an outage map on the PG&E website. Power was expected to be restored in the area at about 2:30 p.m., according to the utility.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

As a result of the outage, stoplights along 221 went dark for more than an hour, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol’s Napa bureau. Officers as well as PG&E crews were called to the highway, where stoplights were expected to be restored along with electricity, he said.

No vehicle collisions were reported in connection to the power failure.