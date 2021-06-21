South Napa power outage knocks out Highway 221 stoplights, leaves 300 customers in the dark

About 300 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers lost power early Monday afternoon in an incident that also disabled traffic signals on a stretch of Highway 221 in south Napa, authorities reported.
The blackout began at 12:58 p.m. and affected properties on both sides of the highway, including the Napa Valley Commons corporate park, according to an outage map on the PG&E website. Power was expected to be restored in the area at about 2:30 p.m., according to the utility.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
As a result of the outage, stoplights along 221 went dark for more than an hour, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol’s Napa bureau. Officers as well as PG&E crews were called to the highway, where stoplights were expected to be restored along with electricity, he said.
No vehicle collisions were reported in connection to the power failure.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.