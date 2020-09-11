South Napa residents on Milton Road told to not drink the water

Residents in the small, rural community of Milton Road near the Napa River and the south Napa County marshes are unable to drink their water system water because of salt water intrusion into their well.
The small Meyers Water Co. provides water for about 100 customers using a well that has existed since 1950. But the steel casing on that well that keeps out mud and sand is rotting. Attempts to drill a new well led to salt water intruding into the old well, said Jay Gardner of the company.
That resulted in having salt water in the water being pumped to the community, said Gardner, who has lived along Milton Road for more than 40 years.
Resident Stephen Orme said he received a notice Tuesday telling him not to drink the water or wash hands or dishes in it. He had to buy several gallons of water.
“I’m a senior on a fixed budget,” he said.
The notice has standard warning language required by the state, Gardner said.
Gardner said on Thursday that the water company is now trucking in water and putting it into its tanks. As a result, the water going through the system is probably 98% fresh and the salt residue will grow less as time goes on.
But residents still can’t drink the water. State standards require testing first and the results might not be available for two to three weeks. California communities facing water problems because of wildfires have created a testing demand, Gardner said.
Time is of the essence.
“We’re just a tiny little water company that doesn’t have the resources to truck in water forever,” Gardner said.
Both Gardner and Orme said many Milton Road residents already used bottled water to drink. That’s because of the well water’s taste.
Efforts should be underway Friday to seal off the salt water layer in the new well from the fresh water above, Gardner said. It might take weeks to solve all of the issues.
Milton Road is a linear community, with about 100 homes spread alongside the road for more than a mile. They are behind backyard levees that hold back the Napa River during storms.
Stan and Opal Meyers formed the Meyers Water Co. in 1967 to run the water system. Gardner is among the residents who bought it in 2004 and who have earned the required water licenses, the company's website said.
The goal of the owner/operators who live in the neighborhood has been to provide water for residents while keeping rates low, the website said. Gardner said Milton Road residents pay $2.75 a day for unlimited water.
New expenses are coming up for the small water system, Gardner said. State law requires customers to have water meters by 2025.
