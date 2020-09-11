South Napa residents on Milton Road told to not drink the water

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents in the small, rural community of Milton Road near the Napa River and the south Napa County marshes are unable to drink their water system water because of salt water intrusion into their well.

The small Meyers Water Co. provides water for about 100 customers using a well that has existed since 1950. But the steel casing on that well that keeps out mud and sand is rotting. Attempts to drill a new well led to salt water intruding into the old well, said Jay Gardner of the company.

That resulted in having salt water in the water being pumped to the community, said Gardner, who has lived along Milton Road for more than 40 years.

Resident Stephen Orme said he received a notice Tuesday telling him not to drink the water or wash hands or dishes in it. He had to buy several gallons of water.

“I’m a senior on a fixed budget,” he said.

The notice has standard warning language required by the state, Gardner said.

Gardner said on Thursday that the water company is now trucking in water and putting it into its tanks. As a result, the water going through the system is probably 98% fresh and the salt residue will grow less as time goes on.