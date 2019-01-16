Dozens and dozens of steel shipping containers greet visitors at the south end of the South Napa Marketplace this month, prompting inquiries on social media as to what's going on.
Target is launching a major renovation of its original Napa store. These containers hold construction materials for the project.
The average Target store remodel costs between $4 million and $10 million and involves 100 to 200 workers, according to a Target spokesperson.
Inside the south Napa Target, selected parts of the store have been cleared to make room for the work. Some store merchandise has been temporarily relocated.
The renovation of the south Napa Target is slated to be completed later this spring. The store will remain open throughout the renovation process.
The Napa Target is one of 1,000 stores that the retailer plans to upgrade by 2020. Each will receive "the next generation of store design," Jacqueline DeBuse, a Target spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Napa’s north Target store in Bel Aire Plaza was remodeled in early 2018. Similar steel containers were parked next to the store during the makeover.
“We know our guests come to Target on a variety of missions, and this design takes that into account right from the front door, with separate entrances for those seeking inspiration and those who simply want ease,” said Mark Schindele, senior vice president at Target Properties.
These reimagined stores will be featuring "modernized design elements and bringing more technology and digital experiences to our stores," the retailer said.
Enhancements to the store will include:
-- Enhanced merchandise presentations “to provide guests with inspiration, including updated décor, modern fixtures, and specialty lighting.”
-- Updated order pickup and guest service counter, “ensuring an easier and faster experience for guests picking up online orders.”
-- Remodeled bathrooms.
The remodel will not include the former outdoor garden space area, said the corporation.