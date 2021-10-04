South Napa trail gets significant facelift

Over the past several weeks, workers dug up the old pavement, located between two rows of Eucalyptus trees. Next, crews laid a thick layer of coal black asphalt.

“I think it’s great,” said part time Napa resident Emma Steele. With the new surface, “it’s a lot easier to walk on,” she said.

She likes to walk her dog on the Bay Trail, said Steele. She finds that Napa’s main dog park, Alston Park, can get really busy. “This is a great alternative,” said Steele. “Hopefully people will use it,”

New Napan and cyclist Trisha Forman had one word to describe the new trail.

“Awesome.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s so much better than before,” said Forman, who was riding her bike on the path this last week.

“Before, it was kind of scary because there were so many potholes. You had to watch where you were going,” or you could crash, she said.

“It’s definitely an improvement.” In fact, “Probably I’ll use it more,” now that it’s safer.