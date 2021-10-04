South Napa trail gets significant facelift

Before this past month, the Stanly Ranch Bay Trail in south Napa was a potential minefield of misery.
The section of trail, one of the original roads into the city of Napa, was severely deteriorated and included potholes, crumbling pavement and broken down pathways.
One wrong step and walkers, runners or bikers could count on a flat tire, twisted ankle, or worse.
Not anymore.
Today, the ¾-mile section of the Bay Trail is a smooth path of fresh asphalt. The blacktop stretches like a black ribbon from the start of the trail (at Highway 12/121) up towards the new Stanly Ranch resort.
The resort has everything to do with the fresh surface.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Developers long ago agreed to refinish the path as part of creating the 96-acre resort, which is located adjacent to one part of the path. An Auberge Resorts Collection property, the project will ultimately include 135 cottages, other residential housing and many amenities.
Over the past several weeks, workers dug up the old pavement, located between two rows of Eucalyptus trees. Next, crews laid a thick layer of coal black asphalt.
“I think it’s great,” said part time Napa resident Emma Steele. With the new surface, “it’s a lot easier to walk on,” she said.
She likes to walk her dog on the Bay Trail, said Steele. She finds that Napa’s main dog park, Alston Park, can get really busy. “This is a great alternative,” said Steele. “Hopefully people will use it,”
New Napan and cyclist Trisha Forman had one word to describe the new trail.
“Awesome.”
“It’s so much better than before,” said Forman, who was riding her bike on the path this last week.
“Before, it was kind of scary because there were so many potholes. You had to watch where you were going,” or you could crash, she said.
“It’s definitely an improvement.” In fact, “Probably I’ll use it more,” now that it’s safer.
The pathway originally was to be surfaced in decomposed granite, a crushed stone material. But objections to such a loose-grained surface by local cyclists led the resort’s Denver-based developer Nichols Partnership to propose a change that will instead pulverize the existing pavement, roll the surface flat and seal the path with asphalt, according to city reports.
“We’re very excited to see the bike path restored and improved and available,” for everyone’s use, said Chris Crosby, a project manager for the resort. “It’s going to be fun to see the cyclists and pedestrians out there.” Stanly Ranch construction started in the fall of 2018.
It’s a project that was a long time coming, said Patrick Band, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition.
“It’s a win, win, win,” for the developer, the city and users, said Band.
Now that the work is done, “I love it,” said Band.
“Because it’s such a popular walking biking path, it’s great to have this finally in a condition that’s safe and appropriate for the community.”
According to Senior Bay Trail Planner Lee Huo, the vision of the Bay Trail has been around for over 30 years and many parts of the Bay Trail are decades old.
"Like roadways, they don’t last forever," said Huo. "It will take public and private partnerships like this to find the resources to restore and improve the existing Bay Trail for future generations to enjoy."
In addition to the repaving, Stanly Ranch builders also created a new paved path that bends around the outer edge of the property. Linked to Stanly Cross road, the path essentially forms a big circle around the resort itself.
The luxury resort and residential community is said to cost $250 million to $275 million.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com