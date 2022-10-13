South Napa's Imola park-and-ride lot is reborn

No longer does the park-and-ride lot near Imola Avenue in south Napa seem like a relic from the early 1980s, looking every one of its decades.

Gone is the pothole-pocked asphalt with weeds growing out of cracks. Gone is the litter accumulating against a sagging chain-link fence. Gone is the mishmash of ivy and blackberry brambles that carpeted a border section.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The pavement is smooth, new landscaping is planted, lighting is improved, a bicycle locker is installed, and electric vehicle charging stations are to come.

Next to the park-and-ride lot is a new bus stop along the on-ramp to Highway 29. That’s where express buses going to the El Cerrito del Norte BART station and Vallejo ferry terminal are to stop as of Oct. 30.

Having this new bus stop will allow reconfiguration of the express bus routes to keep buses on the highway corridor. The Napa Valley Transportation Authority board chair, Liz Alessio, said this change could shave 20 minutes off run times.

Scott Owens of Yountville uses the express bus to travel to BART and then on to his Oakland job. Although he catches the bus at the Redwood park-and-ride lot in north Napa, the reconfigured route made possible by the Imola improvements will save him time.

"What I see happening now is, it's truly the express bus," Owens said.

And he might use the Imola park-and-ride to catch the bus when he has business on the city of Napa's south side, he said.

Napa County drivers can rejoice — Jameson Canyon bottleneck busted A merge point has long been the bane for evening rush hour drivers on Highway 12 in Jameson Canyon. It's gone and so is the backup.

Alessio sees another aspect to the Imola park-and-ride renovation. She called it a "bookend" to a bigger, planned effort to improve Imola Avenue from Skyline Wilderness Park to Foster Road, a distance of three miles east to west.

Security can be a concern at park-and-ride lots. The Imola lot is across the street from California Highway Patrol headquarters. A CHP car took a drive through at about 7 a.m. Thursday, when about 10 cars were there.

"We do regular patrols here and it's convenient for us because we're right across the street, so it gets some extra attention," CHP Capt. John Blencowe said later that day.

The NVTA spearheaded the $3.1 million project at the Caltrans-owned lot accessed from Golden Gate Drive. At 10 a.m. Thursday, the authority held a celebration to declare the rebirth almost complete.

The contractor for the project was O.C. Jones & Sons. Money came from the Federal Transit Administration, the Transportation Fund for Clean Air and the Transportation Development Act.

Ray Tellis, regional administrator for the Federal Transit Administration, showed up.

"I remember the last time I was here, it was a gravel lot and look at it today," Tellis told the gathering.

They built it. Now the question becomes: Will commuters come to fill its few dozen parking spaces?