The Napa Special Investigations Bureau has arrested 21-year old San Bernardino resident, Travonte Gasaway Jr., in a sting operation to combat human trafficking.
Gasaway tried to recruit a person he believed was a 16-year old Napa County girl into the commercial sex trade. All the time, he was in contact with a social media profile maintained by an NSIB detective, the task force said.
Over the course of approximately one week, Gasaway conversed via social media, texts and calls with undercover law enforcement detectives in an effort to recruit her into working as a child sex worker for him, NSIB said in a news release.
As Gasaway grew increasingly assertive, NSIB asked a Vacaville Police Department detective to assist with the investigation. Gasaway agreed to come to Napa County to pick up the girl and her friend, also described as a 16-year old girl, and take them back to Southern California where he would manage their work in the commercial sex trade, detectives said.
Gasaway told the two girls they would then travel back and forth between Southern California and Napa County working in the commercial sex trade for him, NSIB said.
Gasaway bragged about promoting the 16-year old girls on commercial sex websites, recruiting sex customers for them, and offering to protect them while they worked as child sex workers. Gasaway promised the girls they would make money and he would show the minors everything they would need to know to make money engaging in commercial sex, according to NSIB.
On Aug. 9, Gasaway arrived to pick up the fictitious 16-year old girls for the purpose of sexually exploiting them. He was greeted by NSIB detectives who arrested him without incident, the bureau said.
Gasaway was booked into the Napa County jail for a number of crimes related to the human trafficking of a minor. Detectives secured a court ordered increase in bail to $2 million. He remained in custody as of Wednesday.
NSIB investigates drug trafficking and human trafficking in Napa County. Residents are urged to call NSIB at 253-4458 with tips. Callers can remain confidential or anonymous.