Southwest Airlines will begin flying people to Hawaii from Oakland later this month and from San Jose in May.
Starting March 17, the airline will launch its first-ever direct flights from Oakland International Airport to Honolulu, Oahu, and starting April 7 it will begin flights from Oakland to Maui.
The airline will fly to the islands twice a day, at least initially.
"Oakland was the site of the very first successful trans-Pacific flight from the mainland to the Hawaiian Islands 91 years ago," Bryant Francis, director of aviation at the Port of Oakland, said in a news release.
"And is again at the forefront by serving as the inaugural mainland U.S. airport for these long-awaited flights."
In announcing the new flights, the airline also offered $49 one-way fares to Hawaii, but those seats appeared to sell out quickly.
Southwest will also soon start flying directly to Honolulu and Maui from Mineta San Jose International Airport. Flights to Honolulu will begin May 5 and to Maui on May 26.
Southwest also has eventual plans to launch Hawaii flights from San Diego and Sacramento, according to airline spokesman Dan Landson.