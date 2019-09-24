The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday, the second consecutive day it has warned of excessive air pollution in the region.
The smog alert is the 17th overall issued by the air district in 2019 and comes amid hot weather reaching triple-digit temperatures in some places around the Bay Area.
On Spare the Air days, the air district encourages residents to find alternatives to driving alone, such as carpooling or taking public transit.
According to the air district, the hot weather is expected to end in the region on Thursday, when the forecast is for cooler weather and lower air pollution levels.