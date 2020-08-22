Spare the Air alert extended through Wednesday amid North Bay wildfires

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended a Spare the Air smog warning through Wednesday due to smoke from a cluster of major wildfires in the North Bay region.

The Air Quality Index exceeded 100 on Saturday in all five zones of the air district, reaching a level considered unhealthy for people with pre-existing health conditions and others sensitive to pollutants.

Wood burning is illegal during a Spare the Air alert.

The alert is being extended as swaths of woodlands continue to burn in the North Bay, where the LNU Lightning Complex has consumed more than 314,000 acres in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo counties. A red flag warning is also in effect from Sunday morning to Monday morning for dry lightning the National Weather Service warns could trigger new fires in the Bay Area.

Watch Now: Smoke and fire under darkness at Lake Berryessa

