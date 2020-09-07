Spare the Air alert for Napa, Bay Area, extended through Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The murky haze of smoke and smog over the Bay Area is expected to linger for at least two more days and a Spare the Air alert has been extended through Wednesday, air district officials said Monday.

A record-breaking streak of Spare the Air alerts for the region is in its fourth week, with Tuesday and Wednesday the 22nd and 23rd consecutive days.

"The Labor Day weekend heat wave, combined with tailpipe exhaust and lingering wildfire smoke, is expected to cause unhealthy air quality in the region," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The air district urges residents to drive less and stay indoors to protect their health during smoggy and smoky days.

On Tuesday, light winds along with scorching inland temperatures and car exhaust are predicted to cause unhealthy smog, or ozone, accumulation in the Bay Area.

Through Wednesday, smoke from the Woodward Fire in Marin County and the August Complex fire in Mendocino County are expected to bring isolated areas of unhealthful air to areas of the North Bay, San Francisco, portions of the East Bay and potentially Vallejo.