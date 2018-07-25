A Spare the Air alert is in effect for Thursday because a mix of triple-digit temperatures and light wind is expected to combine to create unhealthy ozone levels, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
The alert, the fourth in the region in 2018, was issued to warn people of unhealthy levels of ozone pollution that can cause throat irritation, chest pain or congestion, can trigger asthma, and can worsen bronchitis and emphysema, air quality officials said.
On Spare the Air days, people are advised to limit outdoor exercise to the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower, according to the air district. People are also advised to carpool or take public transit instead of driving alone.
Wood burning is not banned, as it is during Winter Spare the Air days, but is being discouraged by the air district.
People can find out when a Spare the Air alert has been issued by registering for emails at www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app or connecting with Spare the Air on social media.