The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday because of a forecast of unhealthy smog levels in the region.

High inland temperatures and light winds are expected to combine with motor vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog, otherwise known as ozone, according to the air district. Smoke from wildfires near the California-Oregon border may also contribute to the bad air quality.

The Spare the Air alert is the sixth issued for smog this year, air district officials said, noting that smog can cause medical issues like throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, and is particularly harmful to young children, older adults and people with respiratory and heart conditions.

People can find out when an alert is in effect by registering for emails at www.sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air app or connecting with Spare the Air on social media.

The Dos and Don'ts of Spare the Air Day Why should we “Spare the Air”? DON'T use gas powered machines DO cut back on driving DON'T use chemical cleaners and air refreshers DO plan errands together DON'T host a campfire DO report smoking vehicles DON'T use hairspray DO sign up for Spare the Air alerts