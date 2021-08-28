 Skip to main content
Spare the Air alerts extends into Sunday

Bay Area residents are banned from burning wood indoors and outdoors for the third day in a row, as the Spare the Air alert in place for Friday and Saturday now is extended to Sunday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending the alert due to wildfire smoke in the region.

The good news is that air quality is expected to generally improve on Sunday due to increasing onshore northwesterly winds.

However, lingering smoke offshore along with smoke already trapped near the surface is expected to cause isolated unhealth for sensitive groups in the North and East Bay.

Good to moderate air quality is predicted for other parts of the Bay Area.

The latest air quality readings in the region can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Health experts say the fight for clean air should be a top priority in 2021 as millions of people recover from COVID-19.

