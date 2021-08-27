 Skip to main content
Spare the Air alerts issued for Friday, Saturday after wildfire smoke worse than expected

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued Spare the Air alerts for Friday and Saturday after wildfire smoke in the region caused more pollution than previously anticipated.

On Thursday, the air district had issued an air quality advisory for both days, saying pollution levels from the wildfires burning across California were forecast to cause moderate air quality but it was not expected to exceed federal health standards.

When Spare the Air alerts are in effect, wood burning is banned both indoors and outdoors.

If anyone smells smoke, the air district advises them to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate.

The latest air quality readings in the region can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

