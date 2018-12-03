More than 1,500 people gathered at Vista Collina Resort’s inaugural tree lighting ceremony on Friday in south Napa. Guests were treated to complimentary cookies and cider, while sipping wine and beer from The Village’s nine tasting rooms. Children with Image Dance Studio and Willow Elementary School performed, while 10 local purveyors, including Annie the Baker, Napa Valley Tea Company and Monday Bakery, hosted an artisan market on the expansive village lawn. The highlight of the evening came during the countdown of the tree lighting when “snow” surprised and delighted the crowd below. The tree is 40 feet tall. Holiday songs by The Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers provided the soundtrack.