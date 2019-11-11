A report of a suspicious vehicle on the 3800 block of Lassen Street at 2:50 a.m. Monday resulted in a police chase that ended with the car being disabled with a spike strip.
The chase from north Napa to south Napa ended at the corner of Imola Avenue and Jefferson Street when a Napa County Sheriff's deputy set out a spike strip that punctured two tires, stopping the car, Shulman said.
Napa Police arrested the driver, a 16-year-old, for attempting to evade police and violation of probation. He was taken to Napa County's Juvenile Hall, said police Sgt. Todd Shulman.
Four other juveniles were in the vehicle, but they were not arrested, Shulman said.
Police said they found rocks in the car. The teens may have planned to vandalize or break into other vehicles, Shulman said.