Napa County’s library system has a new collection of an ‘old’ media ready for patrons to take for a spin.

Vinyl records.

This past week 148 vinyl records were added to the collections of the AmCan, Napa, Yountville and Calistoga libraries.

We’re talking Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” album, Prince’s “Purple Rain”, Led Zeppelin’s “Physical Graffiti,” Journey’s “Live in Houston 1981: the Escape Tour,” albums from Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, Harry Styles — and even the “Monsters Inc.” soundtrack.

Each can now be borrowed, for free. All you need is a library card.

Anthony Halstead, library director, said it’s been at least 15 years since the library loaned LPs.

While the Friends of the Napa Library sell used and donated records and CDs at their regular sales, this is the first time in a long time that a collection of newly released (and re-released) vinyl has become part of the library.

Halstead said over the past two to three years he started noticing more and more interest in vinyl records.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, in 2022 revenue from vinyl records grew 17% to $1.2 billion — the 16th consecutive year of growth. For the first time since 1987, more vinyl albums were sold than CDs (41 million vs 33 million).

“There's a physical aspect of listening to records that I think people want,” said Halstead. Yes, you can hear almost any song instantly via streaming music sites. But there’s a special something about physically selecting a record, putting it on the player and moving the needle into place.

“There's a ritual about it,” he said. “I think it meets a number of different senses. And so I think that's part of the enthusiasm.”

For adults over a certain age, selecting and playing a record is its own form of nostalgia, said Halstead. And for those who didn’t grow up with vinyl, it can be just as exciting to experience that new format.

To Halstead, playing a vinyl record removes us from the digital universe we all live in, even if for just 20 minutes at a time. “I think that people like that,” he said.

Some of the “new” albums even come with printed booklets or posters, including the Prince “Purple Rain” album and the Elton John “Madman Across the Water” set of four discs, Halstead noted.

Is he worried that those extras will get damaged or lost?

Not really, the librarian said.

When comes to bonuses such as posters, lyrics and liner notes, “there's almost a reverence for it; or a special appreciation. People tend to take good care."

Besides the new vinyl collection, the library system continues to expand its “library of things,” in other ways.

Today, locals can borrow everything from Chromebooks (for up to six months), Wi-Fi hot spots, record players, microscopes, games such as Catan and Dungeons and Dragons, puzzles, guitars, sewing machines, cookie cutters, state park passes or blood pressure cuffs.

Patrons can even check out coloring books and markers (once most of the pages are colored, the library buys another copy of the coloring book). Some artists even sign and date their work, creating a feeling of a community art project.

Most library items and books can be loaned for three weeks. The library no longer charges late fees, Halstead added. Such fees weren’t impactful.

At the same time borrowers discover vinyl, fewer and fewer clamor for CDs and DVDs. "We really have seen a reduced interest from the public in both of those formats,” he said.

Even with the lure of nostalgia, Halstead acknowledged there are a few kinds of media that are not likely coming back — at least any time soon: cassette tapes, 8-Track tapes and VHS tapes.

Cassette and VHS tapes were “maintenance heavy,” heavy, he said. “They break, they tear, they stretch…” I don't know that tapes will come back into the collection, he said honestly.

He’s even more definitive about bringing back 8-track music.

“Boy, that one's probably not going to happen.”

