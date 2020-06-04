Spring is high season for weddings in Napa Valley. Now ceremonies are on hold.

“People that had destination weddings planned in Italy or Hawaii are now looking at other (domestic) options,” Janigian Hartman said. “It’s going to be a challenge in the future as to how to restructure our contracts for virus-related postponements. These are things we’ve never had to consider before.”

Weddings are a significant source of income for V. Sattui, she added, noting this year’s postponements had already filled many of next year’s available slots. The winery “has not quite reached” its capacity yet, Hartman said, but would consider starting a dialogue with the county if it finds itself inundated with requests beyond its 80-event limit.

The postponements are as challenging emotionally as they are logistically, according to Meadowood’s Maurer: many of her clients have undergone something like “the five stages of grief,” she said, calling the circumstances “heartbreaking” for both vendors and couples.

“Initially it was just craziness – we were moving dates as fast as possible – and then there was a lull of people trying to digest what was happening,” she said. “I think now we’re starting to move into a more positive direction where (couples) are more sure of what they want to do, but it has been an emotional roller coaster.”