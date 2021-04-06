 Skip to main content
Squirrel blamed for power outage in Calistoga

Two hundred and sixty customers lost their power in Calistoga Tuesday morning when a squirrel got into electrical equipment on Grant Street, Pacific Gas & Electric reported.

A crew was working in the area as part of a planned outage that affected 136 other customers, said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson.

The crew heard the sound of the unexpected outage and found the remains of the animal, she said.

The squirrel-based outage occurred at 11:10 a.m. Power was expected to be restored shortly, she said during the noon hour.

