St. Apollinaris student takes first place in national academic decathlon

Local eighth-grader Sophie Wassef recently beat more than 300 other super-smart students in the National Catholic Schools Academic Junior High Decathlon, taking the first place title in the science category last month.

The St. Apollinaris Catholic School student was the only national winner from the area, getting top marks among the 160-plus teams involved.

After competing, but not placing at the national level, in the current events section last year, Sophie said she was determined to dominate the biology category. She started studying in October when she first found out that she was chosen to compete — working her way up to nearly two hours a day — which ultimately culminated in her win at the national event on March 26.

“This year, I redeemed myself by winning,” said Sophie.

Teams of 10 compete in the 10 round contest, which comprises the two group events “Super Quiz” and “Logic,” before moving on to an individual test portion on topics ranging from literature to science to fine arts. After competing at the regional level — which Sophie did on March 5 in Sacramento — winners then move to the national tier.

“I was pretty nervous, but during the test you have to be calm or else you won’t be able to do well,” she said. “I knew I studied a lot and put a lot of effort into it, and no matter the result I would be proud … But when I won, I felt like I deserved it.”

Sophie's mother, Katarzyna Krawczyk, is tremendously proud of her daughter’s achievements and talents, which also include sports, piano, dance and most recently, class president.

“We were also kind of shocked,” said Krawczyk. “The most intense were like the last few weeks … we wanted her to win, but you don’t know until you see it.”

Now that Sophie is headed to high school, she will no longer be able to compete in the AJHD, but she intends to get involved with theater and keep up with her lacrosse and volleyball careers … while keeping up with her studies, of course.

“I have a lot of interests, so we will have to see where that takes me,” she said.

