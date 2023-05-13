ST. HELENA — The St. Helena City Council has adopted its state-mandated housing element, leaving an open question as to whether California will do the same.

In the works since February 2021, the housing element contains a list of potential housing sites and explains how the city can accommodate the 256 housing units contained in its regional housing needs allocation for the eight-year cycle ending in 2031.

The planning document exceeds that target by showing capacity for 472 units spread across low-income, moderate-income and above moderate-income categories.

The state’s Department of Housing and Community Development is putting unprecedented pressure on cities and counties to allow for more housing. It rejected St. Helena’s first two proposed housing elements and will now review the third draft the council adopted on Tuesday.

Not having a state-certified housing element makes it harder for cities to compete for grants and leaves them vulnerable to litigation and the possible loss of control over housing development.

Mayor Paul Dohring said the state housing department is “completely unrealistic and does not really have a sense of the on-the-ground issues communities are facing,” especially the second-home market that’s so prevalent in St. Helena.

Councilmember Lester Hardy said the city already needs to start thinking about how its water constraints should be factored into the city’s next housing allocation.

“If we have concerns about that constraint or any other … we’re going to need to think of that well in advance of the next RHNA allocation and the next housing element,” Hardy said.

The city has paid the consulting firm Mintier Harnish $222,643 to prepare the housing element and an associated public health, safety and noise element, which the council also adopted on Tuesday.

Hunter project

The City Council will hold its next hearing on the Hunter housing development plan on June 7. That will be the council’s last hearing on the project’s tentative map and environmental impact report.

New utility rates

Also Tuesday, the council authorized staff to mail notices of proposed water and wastewater rate changes to property owners, under a process mandated by Proposition 218.

The council is scheduled to hold public hearings on the rates on June 27 and July 25. If a majority of affected property owners have protested the proposed rates by the June 27 hearing, the council will not be able to adopt them.

The proposed rates would go into effect Sept. 1.

