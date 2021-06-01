St. Helena agrees to lease terms for Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus

ST. HELENA — The City of St. Helena will pay a monthly rent of $2 per square foot to occupy part of the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, according to lease terms authorized last week by the City Council.

The Napa Valley College Board of Trustees is scheduled to authorize the lease in a few weeks.

Assuming the lease is signed, the College Avenue campus will house City Hall staff who were displaced from the old City Hall by smoke damage in late 2019 and have been working out of an interim City Hall on Railroad Avenue. The St. Helena Police Department will also move to the campus.

The lease is for five years, with an additional two-year option.

The timing of the move will depend on how quickly the required tenant improvements are approved by the Division of State Architects, which must authorize school construction.

"It's probably more than four months at this point," said City Manager Mark Prestwich.

City Hall staff will move in first. The police will come later since the required tenant improvements on the police side of the building are more complex.