St. Helena bans gas-powered leaf blowers, approves license plate cams

ST. HELENA — The St. Helena City Council has said no to gasoline-powered leaf blowers, yes to automated license plate readers, and yes to paving bad roads.

The council voted 5-0 Tuesday to move ahead with an ordinance banning gas-fueled blowers, which will reduce emissions and address noise complaints from residents.

Council members directed staff to conduct outreach and education before and after ordinance’s effective date of Jan. 1, 2023.

Violators will first be issued a verbal warning, followed by a letter, followed by fines of $100, $200 and $500. The city will gradually ramp up enforcement and focus on education in the early months after the ordinance takes effect.

By next year, the city will offer rebates toward the purchase of electric leaf blowers.

License plate cameras

The council unanimously approved the lease of four automatic license plate readers from Flock Safety.

Police say the still cameras, which will be placed at four entrances to town, will help them investigate crimes like the May hit-and-run on Main Street and the July robbery at the Elyse Walker boutique.

The proposal, announced at the council’s Aug. 23 meeting, drew very little public feedback, with two letters to the editor and one letter to the council raising privacy concerns. The city also received a few emails in favor of the cameras. No members of the public addressed the topic at Tuesday’s meeting.

The two-year lease of the cameras will cost $26,800. Images gathered by the cameras will be deleted after 30 days and will not be part of a shared database, although the St. Helena Police Department can share images with neighboring agencies on a case-by-case basis.

Road paving

The council approved a $1.2 million contract with Argonaut Constructors to perform St. Helena’s annual road paving.

Funded by Measure T and state SB1 funds, work will begin in early October and continue into the fall.

Work will take place at the intersection of Oak Avenue and Adams Street (not all of Oak Avenue), College Avenue, Pope Street, Voorhees Circle, Valley View Street, Stockton Street, Railroad Avenue, Library Lane, June Lane, Chiles Avenue and Tainter Street.

Residents in the affected areas will be notified one week prior to construction, which will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

City Manager Anil Comelo told the council the current funding level of $1.2 million per year will keep St. Helena’s streets at a Pavement Condition Index of 50. Increasing the PCI to 80 would cost $2.2 million a year for six years.

“At this point our task is to maintain the roadways in decent condition and not let them deteriorate any further,” Comelo said. “To improve them we’ll need to significantly increase our investment.”