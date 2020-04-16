You are the owner of this article.
St. Helena braces for $7.2 million loss to General Fund due to COVID-19

Downtown St. Helena

Downtown St. Helena was virtually deserted on Tuesday. The closure of hotels and non-essential businesses is expected to reduce the city's General Fund revenues by $7.2 million.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

ST. HELENA -- The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to take a $7.2 million bite out of St. Helena’s General Fund in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Sales taxes will go down by $1.4 million this fiscal year and $2.6 million in fiscal year 2021, which begins in July, according to projections presented to the City Council on Tuesday.

Hotel taxes are projected to fall short by $1.1 million this fiscal year and $2.1 million in fiscal year 2021.

The $4.7 million hit in fiscal year 2021 would amount to about one-third of the General Fund.

Finance Director April Mitts said she isn’t concerned about the city’s liquidity, but “some hard decisions are going to have to be made in regards to the budget and the different services that we provide as a city.”

“These are serious numbers,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. “But we’re focused and we have an excellent staff and a very engaged council. So I’m confident and optimistic that we’ll navigate through this.”

Property taxes, the city’s third primary source of revenue, won’t feel the pain until fiscal year 2022, when decreases in assessed value could result in $300,000 in lost property tax revenue, Mitts said.

The coronavirus, the closure of non-essential businesses, and the ongoing shelter-at-home order will continue to affect the city’s bottom line for years to come.

Measure T revenues, which are based on sales taxes, will be reduced by $1 million through fiscal year 2022, and SB1 and gas taxes will be reduced by $450,000 through fiscal year 2024.

The city expects to end this fiscal year with General Fund reserves of $6.1 million (41%) instead of the $7.3 million (45%) projected a few months ago.

The city started taking cost containment measures on March 23, imposing a hiring freeze, eliminating non-essential overtime, and suspending non-essential purchases, employee travel and training, and non-essential contracts which hadn’t already been executed.

Those steps will save about $424,500. The city could save another $838,500 by keeping some staff positions vacant, transferring back to the General Fund $250,000 that had been set aside for a second round of roof repairs at the library, postponing a housing nexus study and other non-essential expenses, and reassigning some staff members to the city’s Emergency Operations Center, where their pay would be subject to state and federal reimbursement.

With hotels closed, the council plans to defer hotel tax payments for February through April until June 30.

The council is also suspending renewal requirements for its CARES program for low-income water and sewer customers and plans to increase its allocation for CARES discounts by $15,000 in the next fiscal year.

The council will hold hearings on next year’s budget on May 14 and May 28.

