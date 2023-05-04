St. Helena is preparing its 2023-24 budget at a time when the city’s financial troubles have captured the public’s attention.

The first public step in the budget process will be on May 9, when the City Council will discuss its goals and priorities and hear presentations from each city department.

The council will follow up with a pair of study sessions on May 23 and June 13 before adopting a budget on June 27. The city will also hold a community budget open house at 9 a.m. May 31 at City Hall.

The annual budget sessions usually attract only a sparse crowd of diehard local government buffs, but the process might attract more interest this year. About 100 people attended Spotlight St. Helena’s March presentation on city finances at the Cameo Cinema featuring Mayor Paul Dohring and City Manager Anil Comelo.

In an interview last week, Comelo delivered the same message he gave the Cameo audience: The city’s not broke, but it can’t complete projects and provide the high level of service people have come to expect without new revenue sources like hotels or new taxes.

“We don’t have the capacity to meet current expectations,” Comelo said. “Budget, staffing and compensation are all interrelated.”

Departmental budget requests are usually granted or rejected inside City Hall before staff members present a balanced budget to the council. Expect this year’s process to be more transparent.

“I’m going to share with council some of the internal needs that have not been communicated to the community,” Comelo said.

Employee compensation is one factor. The city of St. Helena often has trouble filling open positions, especially ones that require technical expertise, because competing agencies like the city of Napa are willing to pay more for those same jobs.

“If we don’t pay people a fair wage, they’re not going to work for us,” Comelo said. “We’re asking people to get paid less to drive farther. That’s not rational.”

The city’s “Who We Are” workshops, tentatively scheduled for May 24 and June 7, will also inform the budget process by clarifying the community’s values and sense of identity.

The council has already set five broad goals:

- Fiscal sustainability

- Infrastructure and environmental sustainability

- Water security

- Community information and engagement

- Quality of life

